Will Smith to lie low at US sanctuary following infamous Oscar 2022 slap

Will Smith, after creating a massive buss with his Oscars 2022 slap, has decided to lie low at a US sanctuary to recover from stress.
According to The Sun, the King Richard actor, who has recently resigned from Oscar's Academy, is trying to salvage his Hollywood reputation following the infamous slap.
The outlet quoted its source, “The impact of the backlash has hit Will hard, so he will be getting help on dealing with stress.
“This is unquestionably the battle of his career," the insider added.
“It will be a high-end retreat used by the rich and famous and he will be doing a lot of soul searching and working out how he can move forward," the source further split to the publication.
“He hopes the conversation will move on so he can come back and salvage his reputation and career.
“His resignation speech raises the possibility that he fears he will be stripped of his Oscar. That would be a hammer blow to him," it added.
