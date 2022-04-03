‘Delusional’ Prince Andrew slammed for attempting ‘tone-deaf’ return

Prince Andrew is being called out for making a ‘tone-deaf’ attempt at returning to public life following his sex assault scandal, reported Express UK.
The Duke of York on Sunday turned to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s Instagram account to share his recollection of the Falklands War on its 40th anniversary. He signed it ‘HRH, The Duke of York’.
The post was deleted soon after, with the ‘HRH’ removed before deletion.
Commenting on the same, a palace source was quoted by The Sunday Times saying: “The Duke is delusional if he thinks he has any chance of resuming a public role.”
Meanwhile, the post has since been labelled ‘tone deaf’ and Prince Andrew, ‘extraordinary’, for attempting to slip back in to public life after a high-profile sex scandal forced him out of royal life.
Prince William, Kate Middleton are tipped to follow David Beckham’s footsteps for a ‘Hollywood-esque’ image
Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have been asked to adopt the press style of the late Princess Diana
Kanye West is ready to move on from his toxic habits and work on a healthy relationship with Kim Kardashian
Simon Cowell broke his arm in a bike crash months ago
Rihanna has once again delighted fans with her pregnancy fashion style
Prince Andrew wants to get the spotlight after Prince Philip memorial