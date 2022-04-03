‘Delusional’ Prince Andrew slammed for attempting ‘tone-deaf’ return

File Footage

Prince Andrew is being called out for making a ‘tone-deaf’ attempt at returning to public life following his sex assault scandal, reported Express UK.



The Duke of York on Sunday turned to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s Instagram account to share his recollection of the Falklands War on its 40th anniversary. He signed it ‘HRH, The Duke of York’.

The post was deleted soon after, with the ‘HRH’ removed before deletion.

Commenting on the same, a palace source was quoted by The Sunday Times saying: “The Duke is delusional if he thinks he has any chance of resuming a public role.”

Meanwhile, the post has since been labelled ‘tone deaf’ and Prince Andrew, ‘extraordinary’, for attempting to slip back in to public life after a high-profile sex scandal forced him out of royal life.