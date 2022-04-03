Is Kanye West considering ‘treatment facility’ to get help? Sources reveal

File Footage

Kanye West, who has promised to not harass his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and instead work on developing a ‘healthy’ relationship with her, is not currently planning to get serious help for his issues, reported Page Six.

According to a source close to the Kardashian clan: “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

While all signs point to the Donda rapper getting actual help for his issues, the source maintained that it wasn’t clear whether Kanye will be heading into a ‘treatment facility’ to aid him in getting better.

Kanye currently remains in Los Angeles to be with his four kids that he shares with Kim; daughter North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.



