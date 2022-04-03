Kate Middleton tipped for more ‘solo royal tours’ without Prince William

File Footage

Kate Middleton is being considered to embark on more solo royal tours after her recent trip to Denmark, reported Express UK.

The move is tipped to be part of a plan called the ‘Cambridge Way’, a strategy being created by Prince William’s aides for him to be initiated into his ultimate role as the Prince of Wales.

According to reports, part of this strategy may include William’s wife Kate being made to go on more solo tours across the world after body language experts claimed that she seemed more ‘confident’ as opposed to William’s ‘anxiety’ during their recent Caribbean tour which was plagued with protests.

Talking to Express UK, body language expert Darren Stanton shared that Kate appeared ‘super confident’ in the Caribbean, with her body language similar to that of Princess Diana’s.

Stanton claimed: “When she speaks to people, she nails down at their eye level to build rapport and has no problems getting close hugging people.”

“Her enjoyment and happiness are all genuine signs and emotion so it’s clear the couple have been having lots of fun going out interacting with members of the public and other civil dignitaries.”

Stanton went on to state that William, however, seemed ‘anxious’ and ‘not very confident’ on the trip.

Stanton’s comments were also backed by a royal biographer who also said that Kate seems to be more ‘confident’ on solo royal trips because “she finds it easier to relax without Prince William by her side.”



