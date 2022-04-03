John Abraham dishes on reuniting with Akshay Kumar: Read

Bollywood actor John Abraham is currently earning positive reviews from the audience for his recent film Attack.

Ahead of the release, the Dostana actor spilled the bills on reuniting with Akshay Kumar on screen and his next project with Parmanu director Abhishek Sharma, which has been 5 years in the making.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, John talked about the script which he mentioned that he has been working on for five years, and which will go on floors next year.

John shared that it’s a film called Parlok which will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, who also made Parmanu. “It's a director who I've worked with before, his name is Abhishek Sharma. He made Parmanu with me. It's a film called Parlok”.

He further added, “You'll have never seen a film like that in a long time, it's going to shock the audience. It's been 5 years in the making. Because it's such a difficult film to tell, that it becomes challenging.”

Meanwhile, the Force actor opened up on reuniting with Akshay Kumar for a sequel to Garam Masala. John said that he just needs an excuse to work with Akshay.

“Man! I love Akshay. You know, when we talk about two heroes today who actually look good on screen together because their chemistry is so seamless- it's Akshay and me because we genuinely share that love and that bonding outside of the screen and we just translate that onto the screen.”

John further added, “So whether he pulls my hair and I throw him and he throws me. It works because we are so much in love with each other as people. So, yes, I would love to work with Akshay."

"Forget Garam Masala 2, I'd love Desi Boys 2, anything to happen. I need an excuse to work with Akshay Kumar. But I think he's very busy he's doing probably 144 films now? But I'm going to pull him out and work with him soon.”



