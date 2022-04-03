Prince William, Kate Middleton to follow David Beckham’s ‘Hollywood’ style

File Footage

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are tipped to follow in football legend David Beckham’s footsteps are they vie to forge a more ‘Hollywood-esque’ approach to their media image, reported Express UK.

After David handed control of his Instagram to a Ukrainian doctor in an effort to highlight the dire situation in the war-torn country, culture expert Nick Ede commented that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can be expected to follow suit.

Ede told Express UK: “I think they will be more likely to be doing Hollywood-esque films, which are being really well edited, made by great editors. But I think also they could do something like David Beckham did when he lent his Instagram to somebody in Ukraine to talk about their plight.”

According to Ede, social media is bound to be increasingly pivotal for the Royal Family as they aim to “engage a new audience”.

He added: "They have to be much more impartial than an influencer, but I think they can tell stories in a really nice strategic way and really educate us."

Ede also shared: “Strategically moving forward social media is their best form of actually becoming an appealing couple who people can relate to. That's the most important thing - rather than just still images and reportage.”

“It's really important for them moving forward, and for the role of the monarchy in the UK and beyond. That to me is really their way forward,” he continued.

Ede went on to conclude: “If you think of a royalist, they are usually a little bit older, and when the Queen passes away, we've got to look at what the role of the Royal Family is and how they can become relatable but also can still encourage tourism and all those amazing things they do.”



