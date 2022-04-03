Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘should adopt Diana’s style’ to succeed: Expert

File Footage





Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, who were bashed for their ‘charm offensive’ in the Caribbean last month, have been asked to adopt the press style of the late Princess Diana to be more successful in the media, reported Express UK.

According to a media expert, William and Kate’s royal reps haven’t been doing ‘enough’ to make the royal couple more palatable and ‘relevant in the post-Facebook era’.

Talking to Sky News Australia, Telamon Consulting Director Todd Hayward said: “They need to start spinning because they haven't changed the protocol or the schedule for a royal visit for about 100 years.”

He went on to add: “The Royals have not done enough and the people around them have not done enough to make them relevant in the post-Facebook and streaming era as well. Back in the days when we grew up, there were three TV channels, the world was simpler.”

Hayward added that while the royals had little to no competition back in the days, today they are competing with other royal families as well as Hollywood royalty like the Kardashians.

“They need to do something I think my opinion is back to what Diana did because she actually forged a connection with people,” Hayward stated.