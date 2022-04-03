Simon Cowell still recovering from injuries months after horrific bike crash

FileFootage

Simon Cowell is still recovering from injuries sustained in a horrific bike crash two months ago.



The Sun recently shared the America's Got Talent (AGT) judge's photos of him walking outside a studio, revealing his hand still wrapped with a black and grey cast.

Cowell was seen holding a thumbs up to paparazzi on Saturday as he sported a casual grey lounge suit post-AGT shoot.

The 62-year-old TV personality was rushed to hospital with a suspected concussion and a broken arm when he fell from his bike in London weeks ago.

The onlookers had revealed that Cowell was riding 20mph without a helmet at the time of the crash.

“Simon is lucky to be alive. He was pedalling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch," the outlet quoted its source.

"He slipped and flew over the handlebars in the middle of the road."