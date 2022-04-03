Prince Andrew ready to accompany Queen for Platinum Jubilee derby

Prince Andrew is hasting his way back to public life.

It has been reported that the 62-year-old Duke of York is set to chaperone the Queen to Epsom races in June as a part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A source told the Sun: “He was meant to stay invisible during the Platinum Jubilee so there is no way he will be at events like Trooping the Colour.

“But the Queen needs a chaperone on all occasions at the moment due to her mobility issues and Andrew has earmarked the Derby as the one he will accompany her at.

“He just doesn’t seem to understand the public outcry.”

Andrew turned heads and left royals in shock when he accompanied the monarch to father Prince Philip's memorial service.

Queen made the decision to give Andrew the spotlight despite concerns from Prince Charles and William.

“Both the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge reluctantly accepted that he (Prince Andrew) would travel with the Queen to the Abbey as they both live in Windsor," said a Palace insider.

“It was arguably palatable if simply down to logistics, but it goes without saying that most of the family were absolutely dismayed to see him walking the Queen up the aisle in full view of the entire congregation and broadcast cameras.”

Sources close to Andrew says that he “still believes he has much to offer the family and public service in general”

“Ultimately as this episode shows, it’s up to the Queen - and if she wants Andrew there he will be there.”