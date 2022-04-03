UK to snub Queen like rest of Commonwealth countries?

UK could be in line to leave the Queen behind, like the rest of the Commonwealth countries trying to turn themselves into republics.

While Jamaica is the latest to file the motion, it was Barbados that separated itself from the crown in 2021. Amid all this, there are questions rising about the longevity of monarchy in the UK itself.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Dr Robert Morris commented on whether UK could also reject the Queen. He said: "The UK monarchy is unique in being head of state in 14 other independent countries.

"Government and royal policy has always been that it is a matter for the individual member countries to decide whether they want to keep the monarchy.

"Prince Charles attended Barbados’s ceremony to wish the country well."

"The overwhelming majority of Commonwealth members are republics already and it is difficult to think of a reason why, if they all become republics, that change alone should place the UK monarchy in special peril or add to the arguments for the UK becoming the formal republic it has long informally been."

Professor Morris added that while the monarchy may seem odd, it has unique constitutional benefits.

He said: "Hereditary monarchy may well seem odd but, if examined and thought about, can be seen to it provide a uniquely valuable impartiality.

"All the current European monarchies are effectively social democracies ranking high in global indexes of freedom," he noted.

The comment comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton met with anti-monarchy protests during their recent Caribbean tour.