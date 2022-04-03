Prince William, Kate Middleton asked to reinvent social media for 'Hollywood' look

Prince William and Kate Middleton are asked to hear more local voices.

Pop culture expert Nick Ede notes how 'reliability' is important for the Cambridges to be liked and accepted. He suggests a more approachable image for Wills and Kate could highly benefit the monarchy.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mr Ede said: "I think they will be more likely to be doing Hollywood-esque films, which are being really well edited, made by great editors.

"But I think also they could do something like David Beckham did when he lent his Instagram to somebody in Ukraine to talk about their plight, which I think is really strong.

"And that is something they may do, to allow others who haven't got a voice to use their platform."

He added: "They have to be much more impartial than an influencer, but I think they can tell stories in a really nice strategic way and really educate us."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge caught attention with their fun-loving and casual photos from the Caribbean trip posted on their Instagram account.

He said: "Strategically moving forward social media is their best form of actually becoming an appealing couple who people can relate to.

"That's the most important thing - rather than just still images and reportage.

"It's really important for them moving forward, and for the role of the monarchy in the UK and beyond.

"That to me is really their way forward.

"If you think of a royalist, they are usually a little bit older, and when the Queen passes away we've got to look at what the role of the Royal Family is and how they can become relatable but also can still encourage tourism and all those amazing things they do.

"And I think it's going to become increasingly important for Kate and William to be visible.

"A bit like Diana - to become the peoples' King and Queen, rather than the Queen who is always seen as this amazing head of state, but also quite hard to get to.

"We're all about relatability now, but I think they are doing that."