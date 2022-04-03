Grammy Awards ups security to fight potential Will Smith slap

Grammy producers are taking control after humiliating Oscars altercation.

Producer Ben Winston told Entertainment Tonight his team is "more on their game" after Smith's altercation and is ready for any uncertainties.

Winston explained: "It makes you go, 'Oh yeah, we're doing a live show for three and a half hours, where anything can happen.'

"It reminded us to be ready for anything that could happen and to talk about anything that could happen."

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun that on Sunday organisers of the event are also putting in efforts to beef up security.

“There have been frantic meetings all week to ensure that the show goes smoothly and there are no controversial scenes.

“Organisers have had enough trouble getting the show off the ground with the pandemic to contend with, so adding this into the mix has been a huge pressure . . .

“Everyone attending knows there is a strict code of conduct and if they don’t abide to it, they’ll be kicked out.”

Grammys can be watched live on CBS this Sunday.