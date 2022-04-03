Kanye West wants ‘healthy’ relationship with ex Kim Kardashian, says rep

File Footage

Kanye West is ready to move on from his toxic habits and instead work on having a healthy, working relationship with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, after months of online ridiculing, reported US Weekly.



Weeks after Kanye went on an online witch hunt against Kim and her new beau Pete Davidson, the Donda rapper’s representative told US Weekly: “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy coparenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children.”

The couple, popularly known as ‘Kimye’, share four kids among them from their seven-year marriage; daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.

Kanye’s rep has spoken out just days after Kim and Kanye were spotted cheering their son Saint on at a soccer game on March 17.

A source at the time said that the outing was an ‘amicable’ spring family get together after a highly explosive winter.