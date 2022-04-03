Chris Rock Oscars drama 'will keep him on everyone's mind' for long time

Chris Rock and Will Smith drama is being analysed by Hollywood insiders.

After getting slapped in the face by Will Smith over poking fun at Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, Chris Rock was instantly sold out for his new comedy gig.

Meanwhile, industry insiders share their opinions on the distasteful night, holding variety of opinions on Chris Rock's former performances.

"He actually handled it well," an industry source tells PEOPLE. "He is used to people getting bent out of shape at his no holds barred humor ... but I'm sure he never expected to get slapped."

Another added: "You hire Chris to get people's reactions, which are immediate and usually invite hysterical laughing," the source continues. "The incident has so many layers of intrigue and outrage that it should keep him on everyone's mind for a long time. It should boost his comedy appearances."

One admitted: "Some people think he goes too far … Chris is a big success, but he can go over the line and upset people," the insider adds.

"Generally, it hasn't hurt his career, but there have been times when he goes beyond just setting people off," the source claims. "It is expected, and that is who he is."