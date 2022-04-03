Kate Middleton’s ‘really difficult wrench’ on royal engagements: report

File Footage

Kate Middleton reportedly faces a major wrench during royal tours and experts have finally lifted the veil off of it.



This claim has been made by royal commentator and biographer Katie Nicholl.

In an interview with Closer magazine, she spoke of the ‘wrench’ in Prince William’s Jamaica tour and was quoted saying, "I remember being with her when we were on a tour together in Bhutan and we had a moment to talk about how difficult it was to leave little children behind.”

“Despite being the Duchess of Cambridge and being able to afford around-the-clock nannies and so on, she had her mum looking after Prince George and Princess Charlotte, which struck me as just really normal.”

Before concluding she added, “I could see how much comfort and confidence that gave her in getting on with her job, which she does brilliantly, but I think it is always such a wrench for her to leave her children behind.”