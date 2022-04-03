Dwayne Johnson on what man would get ‘seal of approval’ to marry his daughters

Dwayne Johnson sheds light on what kind of man would have his ‘seal of approval’ when the time comes for daughter Tia to find ‘the one’ for her.

The actor talked about his desires and requirements in an Instagram post.

The post featured a sing-along session between daddy and daughter on a wedding song and contained a caption revealing his top two requirements for any man wanting to marry his ‘little girl’.

It began by reading. “I’m [100 emoji] sure about a few things here/”

“#1) One day I’ll proudly give her away to whoever she decides to marry. My only wish is for that person to be a kind, loving, good quality human being.”

The doting father also spoke of the fleeting moments of childhood and admitted, “#2) She’s only 3 now, but I know one day down the road, hanging out & singing with daddy won’t be cool anymore”.

“So I’ll embrace these moments while I can get ‘em ~ where she sings in the cutest high notes and I continue to sing in keys that don’t exist”.



