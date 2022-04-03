Dwayne Johnson shares adorable karaoke session with daughter Tia: Watch

Actor turned rapper Dwayne Johnson shows off the bond between him and his daughter Tia via a sing-along on social media.

The sing-along has been posted to Instagram and talks of the ‘bittersweet’ feelings of daddy-daughter bonds and a caption that highlights his desire to ‘soak in’ moments with his kids before “singing with daddy won’t be cool anymore.”

The caption talks of one day having to give his daughter away “to whoever she decides to marry” and reads, “My lil’ tornado Tia wanted me to sing one of her favorite songs”.

“A song all you #GirlDads out there will appreciate, about a father having to give his daughter away on her wedding day.”

His concluding notes tugged at heartstrings and read, “With our babies, life moves fast. We gotta live it with all we got.”

Check it out below:







