Sunday April 03, 2022
Chris Rock's brother takes swipe against Will Smith after Oscar slap: ‘You ain't nominated’

By Web Desk
April 03, 2022
In the opening act, Chris Rock's brother took another swing against Will Smith, in the aftermath of the Oscar incident.

A video of the show has been posted to YouTube and features clips of Tony’s opening act at Raleigh, North Carolina.

There he can be heard issuing a joke-like warning to audience members and saying, “If you think you gonna walk up on this stage, this ain't the [expletive] Oscars.”

“And if you walk your [expletive] up here, you ain't nominated for [expletive] but these [expletive] hands.”

Before signing off, Tony referenced the entire encounter again and added, “I didn't want to start the show like that but a, “You gonna hit my [expletive] brother because your [expletive] gave you a side-eye?”