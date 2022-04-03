Chris Rock's brother takes swipe against Will Smith after Oscar slap: ‘You ain't nominated’

In the opening act, Chris Rock's brother took another swing against Will Smith, in the aftermath of the Oscar incident.
A video of the show has been posted to YouTube and features clips of Tony’s opening act at Raleigh, North Carolina.
There he can be heard issuing a joke-like warning to audience members and saying, “If you think you gonna walk up on this stage, this ain't the [expletive] Oscars.”
“And if you walk your [expletive] up here, you ain't nominated for [expletive] but these [expletive] hands.”
Before signing off, Tony referenced the entire encounter again and added, “I didn't want to start the show like that but a, “You gonna hit my [expletive] brother because your [expletive] gave you a side-eye?”
Kate Middleton, 40 is the wife of Duke of Cambridge Prince William, who is the second in line to the British throne.
Kanye West, whose legal name is now Ye, released an album both this year and last
Malaika Arora hospitalized after car accident
I pray that all Muslims have a blessed Ramadan: Prince Charles
Bella Hadid, father Mohamed Hadid celebrate start of Ramadan
Daniel Craig contracts coronavirus