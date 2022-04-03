Jennifer Lopez shares ‘unreleased’ photos as she celebrates decade of ‘Dance Again’

US singer, actress and dancer Jennifer Lopez shared stunning ‘unreleased’ photos as she is celebrating a decade of her iconic song Dance Again.



Taking to Instagram, the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer shared some unreleased photos from the sets of the song with a heartfelt note.

She wrote, “Always remember…you will live…you will love and you will DANCE AGAIN. When I recorded this song I was in a place where I needed to remind myself of these things…and it became one of my favorite songs and more importantly my anthem to never give up hope on true love.”

Tagging photographer Steven Gomillion, the singer further said, “Celebrating a #DecadeofDanceAgain. So here are some #unreleasedPhotos #FromtheVault.”

Steven Gomillion also shared numerous unreleased photos of Jennifer Lopez from the decade old photoshoot.