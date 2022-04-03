Daniel Craig contracts coronavirus

James Bond actor Daniel Craig has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.
Craig, 54, who recently appeared in his last film as the British secret agent in "No Time to Die", has been starring in Macbeth on Broadway opposite Ruth Negga.
People.com reported that his performances have been canceled due to the actor contracting the coronavirus.
In a statement from the production's official Twitter account, Craig's positive result and the subsequent cancelations of the play were revealed less than two hours before its Saturday matinee performance.
