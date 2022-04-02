Jennifer Garner wows fans with her throwback photo : See

Jennifer Garner left fans swooning with a major throwback photo.

The Yes Day star took to her Instagram handle and dropped a swoon-worthy photo from her photoshoot for Vanity Fair magazine.

Sharing the picture the 49-year-old actor wrote, “You added so much beauty to the world. Thank you, @patrickdemarchelier.”

In the post, Jennifer also gave a shout out to famed Hollywood fashion portrait photographer Patrick Demarchelier who breathed his last at the age of 78 on on 31st March 2022.



For those unversed, the French-born artist, is known for his iconic images of some of the 20th century's most glamorous women including Princess Diana, had worked with multitude of top magazines including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and Rolling Stone.

