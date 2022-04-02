Kanye West agrees to stop stalking Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson for a big reason

Kanye West has reportedly agreed to stop stalking his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson after constant online rants against the new lovebirds .

The 44-year-old rapper is facing backlash over his online attacks against Kim and Pete, has decided to improve their relationship, according to reports.

In the midst of the Super Bowl weekend, the Grammy winner began his first series of posts against the comedian, calling him "Skete."



And recently the father-of-four accelerated his attacks and received flak for controversial music videos in which he can be seen punishing Kim's new boyfriend.

The American rapper has decided that, for the good of his children, it was best to live in privacy and look for help. He has reportedly pulled this move after dealing with an Instagram ban just recently due to cyberbullying and the use of racial insults towards stars such as Trevor Noah, according to Page Six.



After parting ways with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February of 2021 and declared herself legally single in March. The rapper started the year dating Julia Fox and quickly went into a train wreck of comments on social media about Kim Kardashian and her relatioship with Pete Davidson.

The actions of Kanye have now resulted in him being banned from even performing at the Grammy's as well. The rapper has now decided to change his strategy.

Source, close to Kim Kardashian, claimed that Kanye West has finally agreed to stop stalking Kim and Pete and will avoid continuing his cyberbullying antics. The rapper also told his ex-wife that he is "going to get help."