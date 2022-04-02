Disha Patani sends pulses racing with her new Instagram post: See

Bollywood actor Disha Patani has set the internet on fire with her latest post on social media.



Recently the Baaghi 2 actor took to her Instagram and left fans in awe with her gorgeous picture and made us fall in love with her all over again.

Sharing the post, the 29-year-old actor wrote, “Love my butterflies.”

In the picture, Disha was dressed in a baby pink tube top and a white jacket.

However, she completed her looks with a silver butterfly necklace that suited her just too well. She also had a little baby pink bag.

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit the cinemas on the 8th of July, 2022.

Meanwhile, a sequel to her and Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang has also been announced. It seems Disha is set to have a super busy year and we cannot wait to see her on the big screen!