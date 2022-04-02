Shahid Kapoor’s latest IG reel is all about his new Mercedes-Maybach

Shahid Kapoor is busy flaunting charm in his latest, luxurious purchase of a brand new white Mercedes-Maybach S580, that he bought for a whopping amount of 3 crore.

The Kabir Singh actor, who is an avid social media user, took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and dropped a video of himself showing off his new car. He captioned the clip, “Falling back bach."

The Jab We Met star also added HDBeenDope's song Cayman to the reel as he drove off into the weekend. Fans reacted to post as many dropped heart and fire emoticons. One commented, “I am loving your Drake style,” in the comments section.

In another post, the Padmaavat actor dropped a glimpse from his weekend as he was enjoying listening to song Maiyya Mainu from his upcoming film Jersey.

He captioned the video, “Looking for a new driver. Mine just quit cause I can’t stop singing in the car”

Besides Jersey, Shahid will be seen in Bloody Daddy, which will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.