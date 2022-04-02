Royals branded ‘chameleons’ amid concerns of Prince Charles’ reign: ‘Good at adapting!’

File Footage

Experts reassure critics of Prince Charles’ future reign since Royal Family is “very very good at adapting.”



This claim has been made by Alastair Campbell during one of his latest interviews with former Conservative MP and co-host Rory Stewart.

According to Express UK, he claimed, “There were a couple of images that [Wills and Kate] could have well done without, particularly the one where they were poking their fingers through a fence at some children.”

“But I think there is such a sort of media love for the Queen, against whom nothing these days can be said, that they like to have a little more of a go when it’s the lesser royals.”

“The thing I’ve learned as a life-long Republican who has at times worked with the royal family is that they are very good at adapting [to the times].”

“I wondered whether when Prince William talked about if he will ever actually get to be the head of the commonwealth or if that will change, I wondered if they were setting up questions that they will answer by adapting.”

Before concluding he added, “Despite still being at heart a republican, I am not sure the monarchy is on its way out yet.”