Kylie Jenner sells used items amid backlash on Kardashians for ‘not giving to charity’

Kylie Jenner has listed a few of her pricey items to sell to fans after the Kardashians were slammed for being greedy after the socialites skipped on giving their used clothes and accessories to charity.



Taking to Instagram Story, the Kylie Cosmetic founder shared with her millions of followers on the platform that she has decided to add some of her used item to Kardashian Kloset - an online store where the family sells their used items.

“Just added new items to my online closet," Jenner added.

The beauty mogul’s rarer piece by Louis Vuitton has also been put on the platform for sale at a price of $3, 795.

Meanwhile, Jenner recently welcomed a baby boy with Travis Scott and amidst the arrival of their second child into the world, the singer reportedly ‘has been so amazing for Kylie.’

According to Hollywood Life, Scott has been there “listen to her, to be a friend, and let [Kylie] know she’s not alone.”

All the attention and care have left Kylie reeling over “what an amazing father” Travis is, and she’s “very thankful he’s been by her side.”