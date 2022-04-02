Prince William ‘desperate to change’ royal rule of ‘never complain’: report

File Footage

Royal experts reveal Prince William “already recognizes” the growing need to change Queen Elizabeth’s age-old rule of no complaints.



This claim has been made by Pauline Maclaran, the Professor of Marketing and Consumer Research at Royal Holloway.

According to Express UK, she was quoted saying, “I think he recognises that there is a need to change because it's such a public relations game these days.”

“So much more so than when the Queen took over,” she went on to add in her interview.

“Now it is all down to how you brand yourself, what's picked up by the media and what isn't, and you need to be very aware of it.”

“Also the public does expect to see the sort of human touch behind the facade. I think we demand more and more the explanation.”

Before concluding she added, “But William does seem willing to give more of himself in that respect and I think it's the right move.”