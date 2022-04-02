Prince Harry under fire over Prince Philip memorial snub: Don’t return!’

Royal experts highlight their desire for Prince Harry ‘never to return’ home after his ‘petulant’ snub against Prince Philip’s memorial service.

This claim has been made by former Brexit Party MEP, Nigel Farage, and he told Sky News Australia.

He was quoted saying, “If he can't come back to support his grandmother, if he can't come back to pay tribute to his grandfather who was a truly remarkable man, who gave great service in wartime and peacetime to our country and to our friends in the Commonwealth, then I hope he never ever comes back again.”



Before concluding he also added, “I don't want to see him back in this country ever again. That level of disrespect, that level of petulance, is beyond belief.”