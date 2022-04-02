Prince Harry to 'disfigure' royal family image in upcoming memoir

Prince Harry is ready to drop some bombshells over royal family, says expert.

The book, which is out by the end of this year, will talk about "lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day."

Reputation management expert Eric Schiffer believes the new book will be 'hobbling' for the Queen and her family.

He told Express.co.uk: "The book, I am sure, will be hobbling in some ways to the monarchy.

"And create a further perception of maiming by Harry."

He continued: "Not to suggest that this isn't his truth, because it may well be his authentic pain that he chooses to further share - perhaps including stories related to his wife's challenges as well.

"But I expect further spontaneous combustion."

"You are going to see, I think, more spontaneous combustion that may not be as horrific as some of the allegations from before but still, I think, potentially disfiguring to the image of the royals.

"And that's a powderkeg, that's a big unknown," he concludes.

Harry's new book will come a year after his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey where he and wife Meghan Markle narrated their ordeals wit the royal family.