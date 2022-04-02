Andrew Garfield mimics Will Smith Oscars smack in viral video: Watch

Andrew Garfield was excitedly caught re-enacting a scandalous moments from the Oscars on Sunday.
Stepping out from the ceremony, the Spider Man star was spotted mimicking Will Smith's shocking slap from earlier.
In a video posted by unCrazed YouTube account, the star created a viral video after the controversial altercation.
Earlier in the night, the star was also spotted texting somebody amid the ceremony.
“Andrew Garfield texting the other Peter Parkers to see if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in their universes too,” one viewer tweeted alongside the viral screenshot.
“Andrew garfield is so real for being on his phone looking through will smith tweets at the oscars,” another wrote.
“Andrew Garfield checking his phone like ‘This s–t just happened,'” a third fan added.
