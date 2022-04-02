Shawn Mendes avoids offering ‘false expectations’ to fans about new album

Shawn Mendes recently expressed being clueless about his new album as the singer shared his will to not offer ‘false expectations’ to fans.

During his conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the Stitches singer said, “I think people should just take it as it comes and not worry too much about what it will be.”

“That’s what I’m trying to do, is not get caught up in what I should be and just be excited about what I am in the moment,” he added.

“I have no idea how music is gonna sound that I make a month from now versus today,” the Senorita song-maker continued explaining.

“I don’t wanna put any false expectations out there, so take it as it comes and I hope you enjoy it whatever it is. I’m definitely just trying to do whatever feels good and whatever feels authentic."

Talking about hitting the stage, Mendes said, “I just wanted to get back to a place where people were feeling the musicianship of me. I feel so excited about tour, and I wanted that same excitement about tour to come across in this music video for people."