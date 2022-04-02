Yasir Hussain’s 'Javed Iqbal' is all set to premiere at UK Asian Film Festival

Actor Yasir Hussain expressed his gratitude while announcing that his movie Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer will be premiered at the UK Asian Film Festival.

Taking to Instagram, the Lahore Se Aagey actor posted the news as reported by Deadline while sharing his disappointment that our own people are not capable of recognising the notable local content.

The 37-year-old captioned the post, “Eh bohot fakhar ki baat hai k UK Asian film festival hamari movie ko itni izzat de raha hai magar afsos hai k hum kabhi apna content aur apny log pehchan nahi paaty (It’s a matter of great pride that UK Asian Film Festival is honouring our movie but, unfortunately, our own people do not recognise the local talent or content)”

He then took a jibe at local movies, saying, “Pakistan mai yeh Pakistani kahani ban ho gai magar eid pe aap apny culture pe banai gai 5 movies zaroor dekhiye ga (Pakistan has banned the Pakistani story but you must go to cinemas on Eid to watch the 5 movies made based on our culture)”

“Thankyou Abu Aleeha and Javed Ahmed Kakepoto for making this different movie,” Yasir extended his gratitude. “Thankyou Deadline.”

He concluded the post, “Ps. Pakistani bloggers ko agar talakon ki gehraiyon mai jany se fursat hoti toh yeh khabar bhi lagaty (Pakistani bloggers would have posted this news if they were done covering the celebrity divorce issues)”







