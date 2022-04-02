Miley Cyrus contracts coronavirus; skips Janie's fund Grammy party

Miley Cyrus has updated the fans about her health after contracting Covid-19 just days ahead of the Grammy Awards.



"Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high," the Midnight Sky singer, 29, tweeted on Friday, adding, "I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it."

In a follow-up tweet, Cyrus also added she will no longer be able to perform at the sold-out fourth annual Janie's Fund event, "which sucks because it's a charity that's super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler."

"I am feeling fine so don't worry about me! Sorry Steven!" she concluded. "We'll have to 'Walk This Way' another time!"

For those unversed, Janie's Fund is created by Steven Tyler and the sole purpose is "to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect. Steven first gave voice to this cause with his hit Janie's Got a Gun, and his establishment of the fund ensures that these vulnerable girls will have an enduring voice for years to come."