Will Smith makes shocking move in bid to apologize for Oscar slap: ‘Heartbreaking!’

Will Smith formally offers the Academy his resignation from the entire Oscars roundup in ‘a heartbreaking statement.

Smith’s move was announced as part of an official statement that was released Friday.

According to Page Six, it reads, “I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.”

The King Richard actor also addressed the incident yet again in his statement and added, “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

Smith went as far as to admit that he feels he’s “betrayed” the trust of the entire Academy and “deprived” nominees, as well as winners of the chance to celebrate.

Before concluding he also admitted, “I am heartbroken,” and vowed to “never again allow violence to overtake reason.”