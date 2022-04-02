Insiders lift the veil off Travis Scott’s relationship dynamic with Kylie Jenner: ‘What's he really done?’

Sources finally shed some light on the love Travis Scott has for Kylie Jenner and everything he has done for her since the birth of their son.

Ever since welcoming their infant into the world, the couple have been relatively silent on social media, but Kylie has admitted, “It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually — it’s just crazy.”

According to sources close to HollywoodLife, Travis Scott has really stepped up to the plate since the birth and “has been so amazing for Kylie, and even though he’s not physically going through it himself, he is always there for Kylie.”

Not only that, but insiders reveal Travis is always there “to listen to her, to be a friend, and let [Kylie] know she’s not alone.”

All the attention and care have left Kylie reeling over “what an amazing father” Travis is, and she’s “very thankful he’s been by her side.”

The same source also weighed in on Kylie’s decision to be open about her postpartum struggles and admitted that she was ‘on the fence’ about everything for a long time before she came out with it.

But now, “Kylie is so glad she’s been open with fans about her ongoing struggle with postpartum.”

“It was something she initially deliberated with for a bit but ultimately felt like if she could help even one person who is also struggling, then that’s all she could hope for.”

According to a separate source, her decision has also deeply impacted her bond with Travis for he now sees “Kylie’s vulnerability” and it has made Travis fall even more in love with her than he already was.”

“She got real with him, and she confided in him,” the insider continued saying. “[Kylie] was also on the fence about revealing her struggle to the world, and Travis pushed her to do this because he knew how much of an impact she could make and how many lives she could save. They are working as a team now in the sense that they are devoting their lives to helping people recover. They have a shared mission, and it has given them greater purpose.”