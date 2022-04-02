Will Smith ready to accept 'further consequences' after he resigns film academy

Will Smith has said he will will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate as he r esigned from Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after he slapped presenter Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony.

"I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work," Smith's statement said.



"So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," the statement added.

According to reports, Academy could also revoke the Oscar. The Academy said it would make any decision on the issue next month..