Prince Harry ‘feeling very down’ after missing Prince Philip’s memorial

Prince Harry’s decision to miss Prince Philip’s memorial service has reportedly left the royal ‘feeling very down’.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Stewart Pearce.

He got candid about it all during his interview on the Royally Us podcast and admitted that he thinks Prince Harry’s “actually really down” since missing Prince Philip’s memorial service.

He was also quoted saying, “I believe it’s [Harry’s absence] largely to do with the security officials, and that Harry is actually really down about not being able to attend this remarkable day in celebration of his grandfather, for whom he has tremendous love.”

This claim comes shortly after other royal experts slammed the Duke for ‘snubbing’ his grandfather and the entirety of the Royal Family with his decision to sit out the entire memorial service due to security concerns.