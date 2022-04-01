Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming is ‘grateful’ to fans for support after his Aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis wife, Emma Heming Willis, posted a thankyou note for fans who have been really supportive after the announcement came that the actor has taken retirement from acting following his Aphasia diagnosis.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actor – model expressed her emotions as she was grateful to people for their prayers and compassion while the family goes through a hard time.

She wrote in her story, “Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help.”

“I'm grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Emma added.

Earlier, the family of the The Sixth Sense actor had issued a joint statement revealing the devastating news about his brain disorder diagnosis as they announced that the actor is stepping away from his acting career.

The statement read, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

It further adds, “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”