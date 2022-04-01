Prince William’s slavery speech causing ‘tremendous strain, struggles’

File Footage

Body language experts have just pointed out the extent of Prince William’s “uneasiness” and “fear” during his visit to Jamaica.



This claim has been made by body language expert Darren Stanton in one of his concerning revelations.

It was all stated to Express UK and the expert was also quoted saying, “There is a very significant picture of William and Kate when they met Governor Patrick Allen ahead of his speech at King's house.”

"The governor was showing genuine enjoyment in having a couple at his house however Prince William‘s face is showing sadness and when someone dips their head down it also says shame so when he was speaking about slavery he was speaking from the heart and has a genuine remorsefulness at how Jamaican people could be feeling.”

He also added, “Initially Prince William was showing signs of uneasiness and anxiety, this was demonstrated when he spoke to groups on the press, his hands were in his pockets when someone hide their palms it is a sign of anxiety that they are trying to conceal.”

“He was probably a little bit nervous with all the demonstrations and negativity surrounding the subject of slavery.”