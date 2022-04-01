Grammys are anyone’s game as music’s A-listers descend on Vegas

The top names in music will gather Sunday to honor their own at the Grammys, now in its 64th edition, with pop juggernauts joining jazzman Jon Batiste as the leading nominees.



This year, the gala will take place in Las Vegas for the first time, after organizers postponed the original January 31 event over a surge in Covid-19 cases, and then moved it from Los Angeles to the US gambling capital.

The field is wide open -- especially after the Recording Academy expanded the top four categories yet again, this time to include 10 nominees, in a bid to improve diversity.

The timing of the Grammys just one week after Will Smith stunned the world by slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars adds an extra layer of unpredictability to what is already usually one of the more bizarre nights on the showbiz awards circuit.

Justin Bieber will vie for eight trophies at the ceremony hosted by late night host Trevor Noah, as will R&B favorite H.E.R. and singer-rapper Doja Cat.

Grammys darling Billie Eilish is in the running for seven prizes. The same holds true for Olivia Rodrigo, a former Disney channel actress who exploded onto the pop scene last year with her breakout smash hit "drivers license."

The 19-year-old Rodrigo landed expected nods for her much-touted debut album "Sour," and is a near shoo-in for Best New Artist -- she is up against Eilish´s brother Finneas, rapper Saweetie, experimental pop act Japanese Breakfast and others.

Like Eilish in 2020, Rodrigo has the opportunity to sweep the top four categories, which would make her only the third artist to do so.

But it is Jon Batiste -- the jazz and R&B artist and bandleader, who won an Oscar last year for his soundtrack to the Pixar animated movie "Soul" -- who has the most chances at Grammys gold, snagging 11 nominations including in two top categories.

The longtime musical director of the popular "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," Batiste in recent years has emerged as a voice of social justice and protest.

The Black artist born into a prominent New Orleans musical dynasty will compete mainly on the strength of his album "We Are" and its rousing single "Freedom."

The sleeper nominations leader is also up for awards in fields spanning genre and medium, including R&B, jazz, American roots and contemporary classical, along with nods for Best Music Video and his composition work on "Soul."

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, the beloved 95-year-old crooner, have strong chances to add to their Grammys haul -- their album "Love For Sale" earned six nominations.