Keith Urban spills secret of 15 years marriage with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban has revealed the secret to their 15-year marriage and that is to be there for each other.



In a recent interview with Jessica Rowe for her podcast series The Big Talk Show, Urban replied to a question about the secret to their happily married life and how, as a couple, they manage.

“We are just a couple who work things out, go through things together, life, and support each other the best way we can and try and raise our family,” the country music singer explained.

The You'll Think of Me hit-maker further said that there is nothing special about them.

“Underneath it all, we are as normal as you can get I reckon,” the singer added.

Urban is fond of the Batman Forever star and this is why he can’t stop gushing over his wife.

He mentioned that before meeting the Australia actress, he was not in a great place in his life and he could never imagine that someone like Kidman would see something in him that no one did.

For the country music singer, his wife is someone who is “ethereal, angelic, other worldly, very mystical and then completely down to earth at the same time and very funny,” he asserted.