Will Smith warned of consequences in crisis Zoom meeting with Oscars board

Will Smith has been warned of the incoming consequences of his actions after Oscar's slap against Chris Rock.

This news has been brought forward by a source close to People magazine.

In their interview, the inside source admitted that Smith’s actions at the Oscars were "a traumatizing and shocking experience for everyone that took time to process."



Even stakeholders and other controlling members had "various opinions on the proper course of action, all the while continuing to put on a live show for 15M+ people."

"People witnessed an event arguably never seen before on TV. The questions being considered: Was everyone OK? Do they want to pull someone out of the theatre in handcuffs? And more. All these points were considered in less than a half-hour."

"Will was asked to leave. It was relayed to the Academy that he declined." The same insider added.

Before concluding the insider added, "A board meeting was called immediately. In the meeting, it was discussed that Will Smith violated Standards of Conduct, and a process was immediately put into place for disciplinary action."