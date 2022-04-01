David Beckham, Harper Seven blow off steam with pancakes post theft

David Beckham cheered up daughter Harper Seven after shocking burglary at home.
The father-daughter duo spent morning after the horrific incident making pancakes together.
"Always loved, always celebrated pancake day. Fun flipping with Harper Seven. We miss you Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo [and] Cruz," the former footballer shared on his Instagram.
On Monday, an unidentified thief broke in to the Beckham house to steal designer clothes and electrical appliances.
A spokesman for the Met said: "Police were called at 00.37 hours on Tuesday, March 1 to reports of a burglary at a residential address in the W11 area of Kensington.
"The burglary is believed to have taken place between 20.30 and 23.30 on Monday, February 28. A number of items were reported stolen. No arrests have been made. Inquiries continue."
David, 46, and Harper were in the Holland Park property at the time of the break in. It was the footballer's son Cruz who let the family know of the incident. Wife Victoria, sons Brooklyn and Romeo were not home.
As per The Sun, the thief broke through a bedroom window. The outlet added that the family were "shaken up" by the raid.
