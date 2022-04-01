Princess Eugenie kept composure after Princess Beatrice 'risky' memorial reaction

Princess Eugenie controlled her emotions at the sight of Prince Andrew walking inside the Westminster Abbey with the Queen, as opposed to Princess Beatrice, who exuded a 'risky' reaction, says body language expert.

Judi James told the Mirror how Prince Harry's best friend Eugenie did not succumb to her emotions when the Duke of York made his first public appearance after settling out of court with sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Elder sister Princess Beatrice fought back tears at the occasion, making headlines for her reaction.

"We saw how Beatrice became overwhelmed by tears after her father arrived with his mother and the Queen had taken her place in front of her, but Beatrice’s response as he first honed into view was equally shocking and more than a little puzzling.

"As the Queen and Andrew first walked level with the royals, Eugenie did appear to glance at an angle that meant she could see her father in her peripheral vision. After spotting him though she appeared to turn her gaze forward.

"Beatrice, however, seemed to already have her face hidden by her order of service. She performed this total face-covering, shielding ritual after her tears once the Queen and her father were in position, but hiding her face as they walked in would have sent out a very complicated message.

"For everyone aware of the sisters’ tendency to loyalty this would have been seen as hiding tears of relief and joy at what looked like his re-appearance in public but when we face-hide we can also suggest shame, making this a risky public gesture.

"When we next saw Beatrice she seemed to have been sucking her thumb in what could have been a bid to self-comfort and avoid more tears. But they came anyway and Edo turned his head to watch with a caring, parental-looking smile as she searched for a hankie and face-hid."

"Although Beatrice is the older sister it is Eugenie who always appears more able to project body language signals of a calm maturity and who often appears in the role of almost maternal support of her more anxious-looking sister," added Judi.

To public surprise, Queen was chaperoned by disgraced son Andrew to the Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip memorial. Reports suggest that the monarch maintained it was her 'final decision' to bring Andrew with her.