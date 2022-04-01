Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, Aiman Khan, stand with PM Imran Khan ahead of no-trust vote

Pakistani Celebrities are supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan ever since opposition filed for the no-confidence motion against the premiere on March 8, 2022.

Several celebs took to their social media account to advocate for Imran Khan as things took a crucial turn after MQM sided with the opposition parties.

The National Assembly session for the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister has been adjourned till Sunday 11:30am after which the final announcement will be made.

Some of the famous names from the showbiz industry including Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Maaya Ali, Adnan Siddiqui and others are backing PM on Twitter and Instagram ahead of the final voting.

Take a look at celebs' take on the matter:

Mahira Khan:

Maya Ali:

Adnan Siddiqui:

Shaan Shahid:

Saba Qamar:

Humayun Saeed:

Bilal Maqsood:

Aiman Khan:

Ali Abbas:

Shahroz Sabzwari:



