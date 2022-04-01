Prince William, Kate Middleton kept George, Charlotte ‘secure’ with ‘secret moves’ at memorial

Prince William and Kate Middleton are being hailed for making sure their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte feel ‘secure’ during Prince Philip’s memorial.

This observation has been revealed by body language expert Inbaal Honigman.

He made the admissions to Tyla and spoke of the ‘obvious’ signs of nervousness Prince George exhibited, right from the moment he stepped foot in the Abbey.

He also explained how one split-second decision by Prince William helped Prince George walk in more confidence.

Mr Honigman was quoted saying, "Immediately at that moment, his dad puts two hands on his shoulders and guides him."

"They walk up hand in hand and throughout the entire shaking of hands, William demonstrates to his child what to do."

Kate was also, if not equally protective of Princess Charlotte during the event. As the expert notes, "[The Duchess'] hand is very, very rarely off Charlotte's shoulder or back."

Mr Honigman also added that the duo’s "deliberate" decision to maintain physical contact with Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in stark contrast to what Prince William and Harry faced at their mother’s funeral procession.

"We all remember the vision of William and Harry [at Princess Diana's funeral] walking behind the coffin, " the expert recalled. "Nobody holding their hand, each one totally alone."

"So this handling, this keeping the children secure, I believe, was a very deliberate parenting decision that Kate and William had taken beforehand."