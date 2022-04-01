Kate Middleton, Prince William’s Easter plan revealed

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate the Easter holidays with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis in private, according to a report.
According to the Hello magazine, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest children George and Charlotte are currently on holidays and are set to celebrate the Easter with their parents.
The royals are also expected to travel to Windsor where they often attend the Easter Sunday church service with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the Firm.
George, who is third in line to British throne, and his younger sister are set to enjoy an Easter egg hunt in the morning.
Prince William and his family’s day will also include some form of chocolate like previous year when they shared a glimpse of their Easter celebrations.
Earlier this week, Prince George and Charlotte attended a thanksgiving service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey.
Justin Bieber will vie for eight trophies at the ceremony hosted by late night host Trevor Noah, as will R&B favorite...
Ranbir Kapoor was considered to replace his late father Rishi Kapoor in his final film, 'Sharmaji Namkeen'
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s little ones Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan share quite the brotherhood
Kendal Jenner was recently blasted for showing off her wealth with a number of pricey products
Prince William and Kate Middleton Caribbean trip was actually a success, says reporter
Queen will go back to loving Prince Harry after temporary heartbreak