Kate and William's arrival at Philip's memorial after Prince Charles and Camilla stirs debate

Prince Andrew created quite a stir when he appeared at his father Prince Philip's memorial service with his mother Queen Elizabeth after settling sexual assault case

As the British media continues to discuss the royal family's reaction to the Queen 's decision of bringing her disgraced son to the memorial, royal fans are busy speculating about the"late arrival" of the Duke ad Duchess Cambridge.

A Twitter user asked, "Do we know why The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived after Prince Charles and Camilla?"



The user said, "There must be a reason otherwise they always arrive before C&C as per the order."

Royal expert Angela Levin, who seemed to have no answer, said it was "Good point. We would like to know".

Marlene Koinig, an expert on the British and European royalty, said "could be any reason. At the Diamond Jubilee the queen and Philip got caught in traffic and arrived late."

A user said, "Prince Louis was mentioned in the CC and ended up not attending. I wonder if he was sick etc and they just ran late?"

Another said, "He was down as TBC though. He is still only 3 - suspect they decided in the end it would be too much for him."