Friday April 01, 2022
John Travolta sends love to his friend Bruce Willis

By Web Desk
April 01, 2022
John Travolta on Thursday  expressed love for Bruce Willis is retiring from acting   after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that has hampered his "cognitive abilities." 

Taking to Instagram, Travolta shared a couple of throwback pictures with Bruce Willis and wrote, "Bruce and I became good friends when we shared 2 of our biggest hits together, Pulp Fiction and Look Who’s Talking."

He added, "Years later he said to me, “John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you, I feel like it’s happening to me.” That’s how generous a soul he is. I love you Bruce.

Willis, 67, rose to fame in the 1980s comedy-drama TV series "Moonlighting," and has appeared in about 100 films across his four-decade career, garnering acclaim for his roles in "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense," and winning a Golden Globe Award and two Emmys.

But Willis is perhaps best known for playing the tough-as-nails New York cop who pursued bad guys in the five "Die Hard" movies, released from 1988 to 2013.

He also appeared in iconic sit-com "Friends".