John Travolta sends love to his friend Bruce Willis

John Travolta on Thursday expressed love for Bruce Willis is retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that has hampered his "cognitive abilities."
Taking to Instagram, Travolta shared a couple of throwback pictures with Bruce Willis and wrote, "Bruce and I became good friends when we shared 2 of our biggest hits together, Pulp Fiction and Look Who’s Talking."
He added, "Years later he said to me, “John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you, I feel like it’s happening to me.” That’s how generous a soul he is. I love you Bruce.
Willis, 67, rose to fame in the 1980s comedy-drama TV series "Moonlighting," and has appeared in about 100 films across his four-decade career, garnering acclaim for his roles in "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense," and winning a Golden Globe Award and two Emmys.
But Willis is perhaps best known for playing the tough-as-nails New York cop who pursued bad guys in the five "Die Hard" movies, released from 1988 to 2013.
He also appeared in iconic sit-com "Friends".
