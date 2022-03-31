Princess Diana’s potential reaction to Prince Harry, William’s rift revealed

File Footage

Princess Diana would’ve been ‘upset’ at her two boys Prince William and Prince Harry’s increasingly tense relation, her personal chef has claimed, reported The Daily Star.

Both William and Harry grew up close to each other, especially after their mother, Diana, passed away in a car crash in 1997. Things have, however, taken a downturn since 2019, with tensions between the two brothers reportedly rising after Harry’s exit from the family.

Commenting on the same, Princess Diana’s chef Darren McGrady, who served the princess for 15 years, told Coffee Friend: “Princess Diana would have been sad that their boys don’t have the same relationship now.”

Chef McGrady added: “She understood that the Queen came first, I don’t believe she ever did anything to really offend the Queen.”

Harry and William’s rift was first hinted at by the Duke of Sussex in 2019, when he commented on his relationship with his brother and said that they “were on different paths” and “have good and bad days”.

He has since moved away from the UK to the US and now resides in California with wife Meghan Markle and their two children Archie and Lilibet.